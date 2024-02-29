Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Invests $15.31 Million in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 762,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,311,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the second quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the third quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the third quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the third quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kenvue in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.92.

Kenvue Stock Up 1.2 %

KVUE stock opened at $19.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $27.80.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

