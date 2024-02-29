Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 680 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $14,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,866,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 343.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,140 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,893,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,633,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 51.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,477,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,764 shares in the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BTIG Research began coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.80.

CSGP opened at $86.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 12.01 and a current ratio of 12.01. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.12 and a fifty-two week high of $92.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.94 and its 200 day moving average is $81.55. The stock has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.85.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.27 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

