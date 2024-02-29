Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $11,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,723,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,976,067,000 after purchasing an additional 69,187 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,147,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,937,005,000 after purchasing an additional 60,027 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $1,001,550,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,250,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $993,797,000 after purchasing an additional 387,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,833,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $812,332,000 after acquiring an additional 106,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $176.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.07 and a 12 month high of $198.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($1.03). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $704.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. Analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.76%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVB. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $191.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.34.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

