Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,825 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned approximately 0.05% of United Rentals worth $15,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in URI. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals Trading Up 1.4 %

United Rentals stock opened at $686.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $608.09 and a 200 day moving average of $511.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.84. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $325.15 and a 12-month high of $688.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.44%.

United Rentals declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on URI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $556.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total transaction of $508,105.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,485.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

