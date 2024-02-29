Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 3,230 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $13,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Global Payments by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on GPN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Global Payments from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Global Payments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.92.

Global Payments Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $130.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.77. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.05 and a 1-year high of $141.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

