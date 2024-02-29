Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 900 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned 0.07% of Cboe Global Markets worth $11,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 36.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 553,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,307,000 after purchasing an additional 22,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total value of $995,001.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,448.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

CBOE stock opened at $195.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.64. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.85 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.65 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.