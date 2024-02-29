Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Trims Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,165 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $11,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Quanta Services by 75.6% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services Trading Down 0.4 %

PWR stock opened at $238.58 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.62 and a beta of 1.06. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.70 and a twelve month high of $241.07.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.46%. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.42.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

