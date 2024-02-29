Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target Increased to $86.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

TREX has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Trex from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Trex from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Trex from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.00.

Get Trex alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Trex

Trex Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $92.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 48.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.39. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $101.91.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $195.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.40 million. Trex had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 31.26%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trex will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Trex during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Trex by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Trex in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Trex in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

(Get Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.