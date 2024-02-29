Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target Raised to $108.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $89.00 to $108.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TREX. Barclays downgraded shares of Trex from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Trex from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Trex Stock Performance

NYSE:TREX opened at $92.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.75 and a 200-day moving average of $72.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.94, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.58. Trex has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $101.91.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Trex had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The firm had revenue of $195.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trex will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trex

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TREX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,613,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Trex by 516.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,600,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,419 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its holdings in Trex by 2,324.6% during the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,180,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Trex by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,421,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,669 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Trex by 19.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,777,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,182,000 after purchasing an additional 776,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

