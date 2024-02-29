Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 61.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,538 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.09% of 10x Genomics worth $4,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 72.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 238,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,833,000 after buying an additional 100,382 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the third quarter worth about $1,242,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 10.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 167,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,909,000 after buying an additional 15,256 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the third quarter worth about $866,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 14.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 892,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,800,000 after buying an additional 113,651 shares in the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $110,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 845,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,524,893.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $110,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 845,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,524,893.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $86,424.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,413,421.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,299 shares of company stock valued at $678,786. 10.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded 10x Genomics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.44.

TXG opened at $46.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.48. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $33.79 and a one year high of $63.57.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $183.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.73 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 41.17% and a negative return on equity of 28.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

