Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Stock Holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 34.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,357 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.19% of OSI Systems worth $3,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in OSI Systems by 27.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the third quarter valued at about $1,424,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the third quarter valued at about $539,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the third quarter valued at about $531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.11, for a total transaction of $2,582,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,615 shares in the company, valued at $60,502,882.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total transaction of $1,968,300.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 78,116 shares in the company, valued at $10,250,381.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.11, for a total transaction of $2,582,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 468,615 shares in the company, valued at $60,502,882.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of OSIS opened at $130.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.97. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.72 and a 1 year high of $139.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.20.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $373.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.29 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSI Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.