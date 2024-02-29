Trexquant Investment LP Buys 13,258 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 13,258 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.09% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $4,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,335,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,273,000 after buying an additional 38,342 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,712,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,632,000 after purchasing an additional 253,363 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 4,323,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,949,000 after purchasing an additional 28,328 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,200,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,226,000 after purchasing an additional 595,220 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,730,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,481,000 after purchasing an additional 98,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $39.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.89, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 5.50. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $29.85 and a one year high of $48.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.90. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.22.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $396,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,020,232.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.82.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

