Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 43,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,911,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FI. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Fiserv by 25.2% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 881.0% in the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,206,000 after buying an additional 65,534 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Fiserv by 60.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 178,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,531,000 after buying an additional 67,492 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter worth approximately $26,018,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 103.6% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,341,000 after buying an additional 24,057 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on FI shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.04.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FI stock opened at $147.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $87.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.99 and a 12 month high of $151.97.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $3,432,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,184,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.07, for a total transaction of $10,725,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 146,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,688,983.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,432,915.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,184,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 301,900 shares of company stock worth $40,224,844. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

