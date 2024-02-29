Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 121,379 Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 121,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,027,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 311.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Vistra from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Vistra Price Performance

NYSE:VST opened at $53.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.96. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $53.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.27.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Vistra’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

