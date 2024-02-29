Trexquant Investment LP Cuts Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 143,098 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.11% of Lyft worth $4,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lyft by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,299,243 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $346,360,000 after purchasing an additional 323,178 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,660,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Lyft by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $248,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,430 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lyft by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929,654 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $47,275,000 after purchasing an additional 125,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lyft by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,425,740 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $46,647,000 after purchasing an additional 778,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LYFT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nomura lowered shares of Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.70 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, December 29th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $15.69 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $19.42.

In related news, CFO Erin Brewer sold 22,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $283,895.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,906,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,216,512.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $70,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 650,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Erin Brewer sold 22,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $283,895.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,906,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,216,512.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 309,176 shares of company stock worth $4,590,285 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

