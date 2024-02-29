Trexquant Investment LP Decreases Stock Position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its stake in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 31,922 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Delek US were worth $4,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delek US in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the third quarter worth about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 1,150.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Delek US

In other news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 1,207 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $32,287.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,807.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 1,207 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $32,287.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,807.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 2,123 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $60,505.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,580 shares of company stock valued at $151,945 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on Delek US in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Delek US from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Delek US from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.40.

Delek US Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of DK opened at $24.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $31.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.09 and a beta of 1.34.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 17.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Delek US’s payout ratio is currently 436.36%.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

