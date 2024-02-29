Trexquant Investment LP Has $4.85 Million Stock Position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its position in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,737 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 34,428 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.14% of Peabody Energy worth $4,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 323.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 1,079.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,345 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Peabody Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE BTU opened at $24.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $17.71 and a 12 month high of $28.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.15 and a 200-day moving average of $24.11.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The coal producer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is presently 6.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

View Our Latest Analysis on BTU

Insider Activity at Peabody Energy

In related news, Director Nicholas J. Chirekos sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $357,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,114.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $4,907,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,745,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,815,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas J. Chirekos sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $357,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,114.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,227,631 shares of company stock worth $100,878,658. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Peabody Energy

(Free Report)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.