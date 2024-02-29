Trexquant Investment LP Lowers Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 171,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266,019 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Roblox were worth $4,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 900.0% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 23.4% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RBLX. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Roblox from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Roblox from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Roblox from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $8,818,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 12,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $510,638.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 249,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,178,494.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $8,818,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 605,220 shares of company stock valued at $26,588,206 in the last quarter. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $40.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.16. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $47.65.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 770.71% and a negative net margin of 41.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

