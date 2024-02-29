Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 5,816 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,816 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

MSI opened at $331.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $320.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $255.85 and a one year high of $333.61.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 441.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSI

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.