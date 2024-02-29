Trexquant Investment LP Raises Stock Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 143.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,742 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 217.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHAK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shake Shack

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 23,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $2,399,715.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 526,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,715,541.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $57,878.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,901.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 23,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $2,399,715.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 526,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,715,541.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,075 shares of company stock valued at $5,941,951 over the last 90 days. 10.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shake Shack Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SHAK opened at $103.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.01 and a 12-month high of $103.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.75.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Shake Shack had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Shake Shack’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Shake Shack Profile

(Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

