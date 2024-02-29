Trexquant Investment LP Reduces Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 334,844 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,475,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645,058 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $632,520,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,920,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,648,595,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045,263 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,966,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $467,092.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,779,820.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $699,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,408,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $467,092.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,779,820.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,830 shares of company stock valued at $4,316,049. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:BSX opened at $67.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.03. The company has a market capitalization of $100.50 billion, a PE ratio of 62.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $46.20 and a 52-week high of $67.32.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.