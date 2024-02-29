Trexquant Investment LP Sells 10,426 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,426 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Verdad Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 13,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $329.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $83.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $205.43 and a 12 month high of $330.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $308.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.26.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Argus raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total value of $7,588,317.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,187,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total value of $7,588,317.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,187,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,419 shares of company stock worth $11,157,492 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

