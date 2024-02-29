Trexquant Investment LP Sells 112,994 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 112,994 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.1% during the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth $247,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.9% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,068,000 after buying an additional 17,226 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 17.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 238,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,608,000 after buying an additional 35,829 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.2% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, Director Robert W. Pease bought 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $278,502. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,587 shares of company stock worth $8,671,094 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.21.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX stock opened at $141.24 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $150.08. The stock has a market cap of $60.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.04.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 27.15%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

