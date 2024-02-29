Trexquant Investment LP Takes $3.76 Million Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 65,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $539,533,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $308,240,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $102,959,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $81,253,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

NYSE:DINO opened at $54.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.15 and its 200-day moving average is $55.83. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52-week low of $37.12 and a 52-week high of $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HF Sinclair news, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $138,228.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $138,228.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,919 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.79 per share, for a total transaction of $273,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 127,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,916.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,481. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on DINO. UBS Group raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.09.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

