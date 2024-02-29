Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 259.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 74.7% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 65.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CRL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total transaction of $1,006,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total transaction of $1,006,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $1,418,738.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 1.5 %

CRL stock opened at $256.73 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.65 and a twelve month high of $260.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.13.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

