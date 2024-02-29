TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Receives $11.15 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.15.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TPVG. StockNews.com lowered shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Trading Down 2.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE:TPVG opened at $10.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average of $10.65. The firm has a market cap of $387.97 million, a P/E ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 1.81. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $12.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP grew its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 53,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 268,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 10,388 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $655,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. 12.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

Featured Stories

