Truist Financial Increases MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) Price Target to $16.00

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MFIC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.79.

Shares of NASDAQ MFIC opened at $14.59 on Wednesday. MidCap Financial Investment has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $14.74. The company has a market cap of $952.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.54.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 42.95%. The business had revenue of $71.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MidCap Financial Investment will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. MidCap Financial Investment’s payout ratio is currently 83.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 6.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in MidCap Financial Investment by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment by 2.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 67,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment by 10.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

