Truist Financial Increases United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) Price Target to $64.00

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.02% from the company’s previous close.

United Parks & Resorts Trading Down 1.0 %

United Parks & Resorts stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.45. 81,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,804. United Parks & Resorts has a twelve month low of $40.87 and a twelve month high of $68.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.82.

Get United Parks & Resorts alerts:

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $389.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.45 million. United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 63.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that United Parks & Resorts will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parks & Resorts Company Profile

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parks & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parks & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.