Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, a decrease of 48.6% from the January 31st total of 116,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Tsuruha Stock Performance
TSUSF stock opened at $76.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.76. Tsuruha has a 12 month low of $76.12 and a 12 month high of $91.80.
About Tsuruha
