Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, a decrease of 48.6% from the January 31st total of 116,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Tsuruha Stock Performance

TSUSF stock opened at $76.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.76. Tsuruha has a 12 month low of $76.12 and a 12 month high of $91.80.

Get Tsuruha alerts:

About Tsuruha

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Tsuruha Holdings Inc operates drugstores in Japan. It sells pharmaceutical, cosmetic, miscellaneous goods and food products. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Sapporo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Tsuruha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsuruha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.