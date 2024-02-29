Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.850-1.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.570. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Tutor Perini Price Performance

NYSE:TPC traded up $2.85 on Thursday, reaching $12.09. 460,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,724. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.33. The firm has a market cap of $628.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.55. Tutor Perini has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $12.39.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.98). Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Tutor Perini will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tutor Perini

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 45,330 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $393,011.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,341,610 shares in the company, valued at $28,971,758.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Dale Anne Reiss sold 6,922 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $60,013.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,203 shares in the company, valued at $322,550.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 45,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $393,011.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,341,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,971,758.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 42,341 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,308,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,003,000 after acquiring an additional 60,076 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 411,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 16,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 23,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

About Tutor Perini

(Get Free Report)

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates in three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure; and offers civil contracting services, including construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities, as well as provides drilling, foundation, and excavation support for shoring, bridges, piers, roads, and highway projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.