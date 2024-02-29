Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.850-1.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.570. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Tutor Perini Price Performance
NYSE:TPC traded up $2.85 on Thursday, reaching $12.09. 460,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,724. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.33. The firm has a market cap of $628.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.55. Tutor Perini has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $12.39.
Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.98). Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Tutor Perini will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Tutor Perini
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 42,341 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,308,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,003,000 after acquiring an additional 60,076 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 411,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 16,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 23,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.
About Tutor Perini
Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates in three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure; and offers civil contracting services, including construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities, as well as provides drilling, foundation, and excavation support for shoring, bridges, piers, roads, and highway projects.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tutor Perini
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Salesforce.com Stock Will Set a New High This Year
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- bluebird bio Stock Signals Potential to be a Multi-bagger
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Hormel Stock is Ready for a Significant Advance after Report
Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.