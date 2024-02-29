Tyler Stone Wealth Management Acquires 100 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 64.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Clorox were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the third quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 295.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 14,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,652 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 127.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 42,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 23,963 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 36,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 18,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Clorox in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.64.

Clorox Stock Down 0.2 %

Clorox stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $153.10. The stock had a trading volume of 191,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,127. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.62, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.32. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $114.68 and a 52 week high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 761.92%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

