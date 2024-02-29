Tyler Stone Wealth Management Acquires 146 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVO. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,408,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 21,457 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 136.6% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 15,860 shares in the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVO traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $119.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,388,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,817,098. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.80 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $67.66 and a 52 week high of $124.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.664 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVO

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.