Tyler Stone Wealth Management Buys 7,400 Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Free Report) by 71.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LAZR. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Caz Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAZR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Luminar Technologies from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.88.

Luminar Technologies Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Luminar Technologies stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,879,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,329,131. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $10.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average is $3.62.

Luminar Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.