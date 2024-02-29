Tyler Stone Wealth Management Has $73,000 Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 92.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,352 shares during the quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,829,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,958 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $135,502,000. Finally, Dechtman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,133,000.

SCHD traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,033,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,663,694. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $78.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.51. The company has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

