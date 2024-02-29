Tyler Stone Wealth Management Reduces Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in Unilever by 987.0% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Unilever stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.03. 271,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,806,817. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.05 and its 200 day moving average is $48.95. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $55.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4582 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

