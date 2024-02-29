Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) CEO Sells $4,359,800.00 in Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.98, for a total value of $4,359,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,698,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $438.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $426.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $405.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.06 and a 1-year high of $454.74. The company has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TYL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.