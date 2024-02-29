U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Trading Up 8.2% on Earnings Beat

Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) shot up 8.2% on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $11.58 and last traded at $11.58. 516,098 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 733,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

The mining company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $336.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Silica

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,569,371 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $176,726,000 after buying an additional 549,710 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,032,533 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,538,000 after buying an additional 185,659 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,115,616 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,858,000 after buying an additional 184,449 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 12.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,957,408 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,003,000 after buying an additional 425,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 7.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,825,633 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,689,000 after buying an additional 269,677 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Stock Performance

About U.S. Silica

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.37 million, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 2.25.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

