UBS Group Raises Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target to $130.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $98.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.43.

ANF opened at $125.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.21 and a 200 day moving average of $76.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.40. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $21.74 and a fifty-two week high of $128.69.

In other news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.24, for a total transaction of $4,812,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,258,828.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.24, for a total value of $4,812,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,987 shares in the company, valued at $11,258,828.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $7,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,291,681.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANF. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 355.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 195,866 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after buying an additional 152,907 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 153,229 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,638,000 after purchasing an additional 43,310 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter worth $782,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 38.4% in the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 173,445 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,777,000 after buying an additional 48,090 shares during the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

