UBS Group Raises Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Price Target to $79.00

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $76.00 to $79.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Carter’s from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Carter’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush upped their price objective on Carter’s from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Carter’s from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Carter’s from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carter’s has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.75.

Carter’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $81.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.72. Carter’s has a twelve month low of $60.65 and a twelve month high of $87.95.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.81 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 27.45%. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Carter’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is 54.74%.

Insider Transactions at Carter’s

In other news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $246,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,767.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carter’s

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Carter’s by 1,391.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 98,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 91,889 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Carter’s by 254.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 77,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 55,291 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Carter’s by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,667,000 after purchasing an additional 16,294 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Carter’s by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 490 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carter’s by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Further Reading

