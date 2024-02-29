Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Position Increased by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 991.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,266 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.92.

Under Armour Stock Performance

Shares of UAA stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $8.98. The stock had a trading volume of 783,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,061,619. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.64. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $10.15.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Further Reading

