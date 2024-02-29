Uniphar plc (UPR) to Issue Dividend of €0.01 on May 14th

Uniphar plc (LON:UPR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Uniphar’s previous dividend of $0.0064. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Uniphar Stock Performance

LON UPR opened at GBX 232 ($2.94) on Thursday. Uniphar has a 1-year low of GBX 178 ($2.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 300 ($3.81). The company has a market cap of £633.41 million, a P/E ratio of 1,692.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 231.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 215.52.

Get Uniphar alerts:

About Uniphar

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Uniphar plc operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Commercial & Clinical, Product Access, and Supply Chain & Retail. The Commercial & Clinical division offers outsourced sales, marketing, and multichannel account management services to pharmaco-medical manufacturers; and distribution and support services to medical device manufacturers.

Receive News & Ratings for Uniphar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniphar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.