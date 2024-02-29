United States Steel (NYSE:X) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Argus downgraded shares of United States Steel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of United States Steel from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.78.

United States Steel Stock Up 0.3 %

X stock opened at $47.51 on Friday. United States Steel has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $50.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.76.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

Insider Activity at United States Steel

In related news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $12,625,424.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 581,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,086,266.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 86,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,328,397.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $12,625,424.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,086,266.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of United States Steel

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in United States Steel by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in United States Steel by 181.4% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Stories

