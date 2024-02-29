Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Shares Sold by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,827 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 63.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Urban Edge Properties Stock Performance
Shares of UE stock opened at $16.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.50. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $18.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.71.
Urban Edge Properties Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut Urban Edge Properties from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Urban Edge Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Urban Edge Properties
Urban Edge Properties Company Profile
Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Urban Edge Properties
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Amazon Stock: Why it’s Finally Included in the Dow Index
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- CarGurus Stock is Set for a Rally This Quarter, Above all Peers
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- The iShares Russell 2000 ETF Edges Closer to Major Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.