Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Shares Sold by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,827 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 63.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Edge Properties Stock Performance

Shares of UE stock opened at $16.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.50. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $18.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.71.

Urban Edge Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut Urban Edge Properties from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Urban Edge Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

