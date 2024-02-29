Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Sets New 52-Week High at $47.29

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.29 and last traded at $47.17, with a volume of 684545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters Trading Down 12.8 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.52.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Urban Outfitters

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,511 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 30,879 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 3.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,483 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth $254,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 40.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,323 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.