UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th.

UWM has a dividend payout ratio of 93.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect UWM to earn $0.32 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 125.0%.

UWM Stock Performance

NYSE:UWMC opened at $6.37 on Thursday. UWM has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.58 million, a PE ratio of 91.00 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.26). UWM had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of ($114.58) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UWM will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UWMC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on UWM in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of UWM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of UWM in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of UWM in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in UWM in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of UWM by 220.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,601 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of UWM during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UWM in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UWM in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 44.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

See Also

