Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Valmont Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $264.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $270.50.

Shares of VMI stock opened at $211.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Valmont Industries has a 12-month low of $188.63 and a 12-month high of $335.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.66.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Valmont Industries will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.61%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,814,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,526,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 22.6% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 797,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,507,000 after acquiring an additional 146,798 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 139.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,143,000 after buying an additional 119,201 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 19.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 639,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,195,000 after acquiring an additional 106,268 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

