Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Increases Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 136.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRSN. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in VeriSign during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in VeriSign by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 152 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 2,628.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $194.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $200.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.44. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.44 and a twelve month high of $229.72.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.33, for a total transaction of $1,076,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,306 shares in the company, valued at $113,760,130.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 9,423 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.21, for a total value of $1,820,617.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,551 shares in the company, valued at $21,552,768.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.33, for a total transaction of $1,076,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,760,130.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,113 shares of company stock worth $7,167,717 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

VRSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on VeriSign from $238.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

