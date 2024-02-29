Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Lowers Holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. reduced its position in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FirstService by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in FirstService by 4.2% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in FirstService by 2.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in FirstService by 1.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in FirstService by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstService Stock Performance

FSV opened at $164.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 73.38 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.89. FirstService Co. has a fifty-two week low of $131.75 and a fifty-two week high of $171.94.

FirstService Increases Dividend

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. FirstService had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 17.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 target price on FirstService and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of FirstService from $196.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.29.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

