Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Trims Stock Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. cut its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Terreno Realty

In related news, CAO Melinda Weston sold 1,500 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $93,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,286.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Terreno Realty news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total value of $293,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,368.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Melinda Weston sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $93,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,286.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

NYSE:TRNO opened at $63.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.13. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $50.42 and a twelve month high of $65.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 99.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRNO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.88.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation ("Terreno", and together with its subsidiaries, "we", "us", "our", "our Company", or "the Company") acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 76.3% of our total annualized base rent as of September 30, 2023), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 3.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.7%) and improved land (approximately 13.2%).

