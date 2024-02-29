VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Stock Position Lifted by Tyler Stone Wealth Management

Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SMH. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period.

Shares of SMH stock traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $210.54. 1,456,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,278,664. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $116.39 and a 52 week high of $213.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $187.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.62.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $1.0427 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

